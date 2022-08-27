PKR president, Anwar Ibrahim together with PKR state election commander take a group photo during the PKR Election Convention in Shah Alam on 27 August 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today said that it would be unwise to speculate which state the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was targeting as possible wins in the coming general election (GE15).

Instead, Rafizi — who is also PKR’s election director — said that the decision would be based purely on data that the party receives at the end of each month.

“The situation is too fluid now. I don’t know about other parties like PAS, which are claiming they can win Pahang. We need to look at the data, and we get this data at the end of every month.

“Maybe in a month or two, the picture of which other states we can win, aside from the three that we rule, will be clearer. But it is too premature now to predict,” he told reporters after PKR’s Election Convention in Shah Alam today.

He then chided those who claim that they can win a state now, calling out their callousness and how it may bite them back.

“Anyone who says they have the support to win a state now, he’s talking to himself, because things are changing very fast,” he said.

On August 18, the media reported that PAS expressed its intention to wrest Pahang from Barisan Nasional (BN) at GE15.

Pahang PAS election director Hamdan Abdullah said judging by the level of support for the party, PAS is confident the voters would give it a chance to govern Pahang.

Rafizi earlier said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be announcing its seat contention and candidates list within the next month.