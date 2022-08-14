KOTA TINGGI, Aug 14 — A Singaporean man who was reported missing while climbing Gunung Panti Barat, Batu Ampat, here yesterday has been found safe.

Senior Fire Officer II Ibrahim Wahid said the victim, Neo Thiam Ming, 40, managed to get out of the forest on his own and was found at about 4.20 pm today.

“The victim went down by himself to the aid control centre (the entry point location at the foot of the mountain) in a safe condition and was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed the discovery.

Neo had contacted the Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS 999) at about 7 pm yesterday to inform them that he had got lost.

Subsequently, a search and rescue operation team, led by the Royal Malaysia Police and assisted by relevant agencies including the JBPM, the Multi-Skill Team (MUST), the Forestry Department and the Civil Defence Force, was mobilised to the scene. — Bernama