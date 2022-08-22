PBM senior vice-president Steven Choong Shiau Yoon said that the statement by the Marang MP could lead to dissatisfaction. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Aug 22 — A senior Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) leader has described PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s accusation that non-Muslims in the country are the root cause of corruption as an exaggerated and insensitive comment.

PBM senior vice-president Steven Choong Shiau Yoon said that the statement by the Marang MP could lead to dissatisfaction.

In fact, he said Abdul Hadi’s accusations are also not in line with the aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia concept and PAS is part of the federal government.

“The media reported that he accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras of ruining our politics and claimed that only Muslims have integrity.

“This paints a picture that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras are the main cause of corruption committed by politicians and that other religion have no integrity.

“If the news reports are true, then I object and ask that Abdul Hadi apologise to all non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras if he does not have documentary evidence to support his claims,” said Choong in a statement issued here today.

Choong, who is also the Tebrau MP, said as a citizen of this country every individual needs to be sensitive on issues that can erode the country’s unity.

He said this includes making statements that can cause a particular race or a person’s belief to be disparaged by other races.

Choong pointed out that corruption involves a person that offers and another to receive.

“If there is no party to receive, of course the act of corruption will not happen.

“Therefore, any individual who is highly materialistic will be prone to be a giver or receiver, regardless of the individual’s race or belief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said Abdul Hadi’s statement was illogical and baseless.

“I am very worried about this statement from the PAS president. This general perception on corruption and abuse of power is completely wrong.

“How can a (political) leader make such accusations that a group of people are destroying the country’s politics and economy just because of their different race, religion and skin colour.

“It is illogical and very dangerous,” said Amira Aisya.

The Puteri Wangsa assemblyman also called for Abdul Hadi to apologise and correct his irresponsible allegations.

“If this is the type of politics you are promoting, I am worried about Malaysia’s future” she said.

Last Saturday, Abdul Hadi created a stir after he was reported to have accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of making up the bulk of what he called as “roots of corruption” — those who chase illicit gains — to the detriment of the country’s economy and politics.

He was quoted as saying that to deal with corruption, we must first tackle it from the grassroots. If not it will eventually become a disease.

“These groups who chase illicit gains are the ones who eventually control the economy.

“They then damage our politics as they are the roots for corruption and the majority of them are non-Muslims and non-Bumiputras,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

However, Abdul Hadi failed to provide any elaboration or justification behind his racial claims.