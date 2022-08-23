Suhakam urged the government to prohibit corporal punishment by abolishing all domestic laws warranting the imposition of corporal punishment such as whipping and caning, which are all inconsistent with international human rights principles. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) today expressed support for Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar's stance on considering caning as excessive punishment.

Suhakam urged the government to prohibit corporal punishment by abolishing all domestic laws warranting the imposition of corporal punishment such as whipping and caning, which are all inconsistent with international human rights principles.

"Suhakam calls on the government, as duty bearer to ensure the prohibition of torture and to expeditiously institute measures nationwide, including a comprehensive Plan of Action for Torture Prevention be developed, taking into account three interrelated elements including a legal framework that prohibits torture, effective implementation of the legal framework and mechanisms to monitor the legal framework and its implementation,” it said in a statement today.

The human rights commission also reiterated its strong commitment towards fight against torture and continued advocacy for the accession to the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and its Optional Protocol.

It also mentioned that it will always support the prohibition against torture as is enshrined in both Article 5 of the Federal Constitution and Article 3 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Yesterday, the government through the Legal Affairs Division and the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) said that it is studying alternative punishments to replace caning which is seen as cruel and inhumane.

Wan Junaidi is of the view that lashing up to 15 times is considered excessive as it takes only three lashes to 'destroy the flesh' of a person even though many may disagree with that view.