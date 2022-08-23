Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets his supporters outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has today failed in his final appeal against the High Court's guilty conviction over the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case, as hundreds of Umno supporters bussed in from Pekan to the Palace of Justice lamented the decision.

The decision marks a historic moment for Malaysian politics as the country will witness for the first time a former prime minister head to jail.

The final day of the hearing saw Najib trying to recuse Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat from presiding over the case, which was rejected.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's supporters cry outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MORE TO COME