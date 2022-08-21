KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed has hit back at MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, challenging the latter to contest the Pulai federal constituency for the coming 15th general election (GE15).

The former three-term Pulau MP is believed to have said it in response to M. Saravanan who criticised him for calling him ‘delusional’, ‘unqualified’ and the reason for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) downfall in the 14th general election (GE14).

“I am pleased to invite the YB Minister of Human Resources to contest in the Pulai seat which I consider to be the seat of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ because the ratio of races and voters is quite balanced here.

“This invitation is also in line with the request from the MIC president himself who wants 12 parliamentary seats in GE15. So, one seat is already available for the MIC deputy president in Pulai,” he said in a sarcastic Facebook post today.

Nur Jazlan said that Saravanan seemed to have forgotten what happened after BN lost in the 14th general election back in 2018.

He then cited a report by Berita Harian dated March 4, 2019, on MCA and MIC’s departure from BN and a Malaysiakini story of the same date which reported that the departure might lead to the establishment of a new party.

“I also remember a time when the BN chairman, who is also the Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, wanted to call the leaders of the component parties for a meeting but they did not come. It is said that they objected to the appointment of Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir as BN secretary general.

“Fast forward to now, the collaboration between Umno and PAS through BN still exists or the reason was used at that time for a reverse takeover in BN or actually more deeply to change the leadership of Umno at that time.

“So, who is actually the cause of BN’s downfall? Who is trying to betray BN? Who is trying to run away from the foundation of BN’s struggle?” said Nur Jazlan.

He claimed that strength and support for MCA and MIC have dwindled since the 13th general election, and has continued to decline today because support from non-Malay voters has been low.

“I believe that if Saravanan can give victory to BN as the Pulai parliamentary candidate, it will be a big and meaningful victory. I am sure he will be praised and hailed as a hero like in the Tamil movie, Bahubali. I will also salute him.

“If Saravanan misses the support of indigenous voters, Pulai also has indigenous voters in Kampung Bakar Baru, but not as many as in Tapah.

“In Tapah, I understand that if BN puts up candidates from any race, it’s ok as long as Malay and indigenous voters make up more than 60 per cent. But it’s better to put a Malay candidate.

“I don’t know how many votes Saravanan got from the Indians and Chinese there to win with a ‘big’ majority of 614 votes in GE14, but I think he has to thank the Malay voters and probably the natives there.

“Perhaps with Saravanan’s victory, MIC’s image and reputation will be tarnished after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigates allegations of embezzlement of the Socso Penjana Kerjaya funds under the Ministry of Human Resources,” he said.

Saravanan’s criticism came after Nur Jazlan’s Facebook post on Aug 10, claiming that MIC and MCA won’t contribute much to BN in GE15 and that its existence is ‘dependent’ on them.

Similarly, Nur Jazlan has previously invited Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to contest the Pulai seat.

Nur Jazlan has been receiving heat from Umno party members for being openly critical of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.