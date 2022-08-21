Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today claimed that some Umno party members are busy preparing for the Umno elections instead of the 15th general election. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today claimed that some Umno party members are busy preparing for the Umno elections instead of the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that a group of party members has been secretly active in attracting support from grassroots leaders to amass supporters for the Umno elections.

“Don’t prioritise self-interest and be too crazy about wanting the number one or number two position in the party at the central level. Focus on GE15 before you talk about the Umno election,” the former Pulai MP said in a Facebook post.

Nur Jazlan said that the group should be thinking about how to ensure Umno and Barisan Nasional’s win to restore the glory of Umno in Johor instead of occupying themselves with power grabbing in the party.

“The election of this party still has a long way to go. Even if Umno or BN wins, it is not necessarily a big victory in GE15.

“As Tok Mat said, Umno/BN Johor needs to win at least 20 seats out of the 26 parliamentary seats that will be contested. With changing trends and patterns of voters, it’s not an easy job.

“Umno/BN can no longer live in the past where the majority of the people liked and chose the component party. At this time, all parties need to use their skills, wisdom and experience to help Umno and BN win in Johor again,” he said.

Nur Jazlan then echoed Johor BN chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad’s observations after the last Johor state elections in March where he said the party can realistically win 10 out of 26 parliamentary seats even though they are aiming for better outcomes.

“Hasni has given realistic figures and all parties should be aware of the obstacles awaiting Umno/BN in GE15. My advice to the group: Don’t be too greedy to chase the Umno elections when the position of the seats in the election is still unknown.

“It’s best to use big names and current positions to gain and restore the people’s confidence in order to return support to Umno/BN.

“Yes, we won the Johor state assembly in the last state elections because the people began to trust and return the mandate to BN to take care of Johor’s affairs again.

“Voters are comfortable with BN assemblymen who they feel are better at solving issues of local government, drainage and rubbish. But you have to remember, the mood of Johor voters at the parliament level has changed,” Nur Jazlan said.

He claimed that voters in the Klang Valley are favourable towards MPs like Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Muar MP Syed Saddiq and Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong who are vocal in the Dewan Rakyat.