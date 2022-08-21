Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid looks at an embroidery machine after the launch of the Centre of Empowerment (COME) in Kuala Nerang August 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERANG, Aug 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident that it can regain power in Kedah in the 15th general election (GE15), said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said reports received by Umno showed that support for the party and BN had increased.

“Our confidence level is very high. Based on reports, activities and the (current) situation, I am confident we can realise our ambition (recapturing Kedah),” he told reporters after launching the Centre of Empowerment (COME) here today.

Mahdzir, who is Rural Development Minister, however, declined to comment on the possibility of Umno working with PAS in Kedah for GE15.

On the centre, he said it was established by the Community Development Department (Kemas) to provide facilities and equipment on entrepreneurship for use by the rural community without any charge. — Bernama