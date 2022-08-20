China’s national flag is seen outside the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Foreign students holding valid Chinese residence permits for study are allowed to enter China from Aug 24, said China Embassy in Malaysia.

The embassy, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said it will accept visa applications from Malaysian students receiving long-term academic education in China from now on.

“The Chinese government attaches high importance to the return of foreign students to China. The responsible departments of China and Malaysia have been working closely with each other on the return of Malaysian students to China and have made some progress,” it said.

The embassy said relevant personnel are suggested to pay attention to the latest notices released on the embassy website and related platforms.

According to media reports, about 8,000 Malaysian students have not been able to return to China to resume their studies due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. — Bernama