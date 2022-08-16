Sik said the incident was believed to have occurred after the solar inverter at the complainant’s house was struck by lightning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GUA MUSANG, Aug 16 — A 12-year-old girl died after she was believed to have been electrocuted while using a mobile phone at her home in Kampung Baru Sungai Raya Luar, Lojing, near here yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident occurred at about 4.50pm when thunderstorms struck the area.

He said according to the victim’s father, M Nor Zawawi Awang, his daughter Nur Asyqin Qistina was spotted by his wife lying unconscious in the bed.

“After the complainant (the victim’s father) finished his prayers at the nearby surau, he went home upon learning that there was a power outage at his house. About 15 minutes later, he was informed by his wife that their daughter was unconscious.

“The father then checked on Nur Asyqin Qistina and found there were burn marks on her arm and mattress. There was also a mobile phone in her daughter’s right hand and a phone charger near her,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the victim’s father then took his daughter to the Kuala Betis Health Clinic where she was pronounced dead.

“Investigations showed that there was no criminal element involved in the girl’s death and the incident was believed to have occurred after the solar inverter at the complainant’s house was struck by lightning.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Gua Musang Hospital at 8 pm yesterday,” he said. — Bernama