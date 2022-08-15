Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob greets delegates after officiating the 2022 Health Policy Summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre August 15, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The development of the Health White Paper comes at right time to make national health system more resilient in facing future challenges, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the health challenges faced previously and what to expect in the future should serve as a basis to improve and strengthen the existing health system.

According to Ismail Sabri, after more than two years the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, a comprehensive plan needed to be drawn up to ensure the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia remained strong in the future.

“Our country’s health system, either public or private, has been functioning perfectly well, enabling the majority of Keluarga Malaysia to enjoy a good health, especially when Covid-19 cases reached the peak.

“However, we should not be complacent because there will be many new obtacles arise that will challenge the level of effectiveness of the existing health system,” he said when officiating the Health Policy Summit 2022: The Future of Our Healthcare — Health White Paper Development here today. — Reuters