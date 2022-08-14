Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said if he gets a full report on voter attitude from Wanita (BN) showing BN will win (GE15), Parliament will be dissolved. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will dissolve Parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15) if a study by Wanita Barisan Nasional (BN) shows that voters favour the coalition.

“It is not that I don’t trust others, but reports of surveys by this women’s wing are usually accurate. And if I get a full report on voter attitude from Wanita (BN) showing BN will win (GE15), I will dissolve Parliament,” the prime minister said at the “Bicara Hati Perdana Menteri” at the Wanita BN convention here today.

Ismail Sabri said Wanita BN’s survey should not be limited to BN supporters but should also cover those of other coalitions and fence sitters.

He said this would enable BN to assess its true strength before going into GE15 with the aim of winning and forming the government on its own.

“That is why I am giving this task to all Wanita components and not just Wanita Umno. Our aim is to win and govern; if the report is favourable, the Top Five (of Umno) will discuss the possibility of dissolving Parliament,” the Umno vice-president told a press conference after the Bicara Hati Perdana Menteri session.

The prime minister also said Wanita BN should continue to help the government disseminate information to the grassroots.

He said opposition parties were twisting a lot of facts and the Wanita machinery had a role to play to correct such inaccurate statements.

“In a general election, it is not emotions but facts that will determine victory. Today we see that the pressure on the government is increasing. The important thing is how we reply; it should not be left unrebutted,” he added.

He said Wanita BN should be strengthened to face an increasingly challenging political scenario.

Wanita BN was also reminded not to underestimate the capability of its opponents.

“I am confident that given Wanita BN’s spirit, we can retain power with the cooperation of Wanita (BN),” he added. — Bernama