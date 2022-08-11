SHAH ALAM, Aug 11 — The prosecution today rested its case after calling in a total of 18 witnesses and presenting more than a hundred documents in court in former home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case — where he is charged with receiving bribes from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB).

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Toran this morning told the High Court today the prosecution is formally closing its case after its 18th and final witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior enforcer V. Mahendran, stepped down from the witness box.

She also said the prosecution would also be offering a list of 27 witnesses that Ahmad Zahid could call to testify in his defence, if the High Court decides to call Ahmad Zahid to enter his defence.

The names read out by Raja Rozela include National Financial Crime Centre chief executive Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, various directors whose companies were associated with UKSB in the VLN contract, MACC investigators, moneychangers as well as former and existing government officials.

Ahmad Zahid's trial started on May 24, 2021.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case today, the High Court has fixed September 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 for oral submissions for both sides to present their final arguments before High Court judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa decides on whether the prosecution had made out its prima facie case.

A decision at the end of the prosecution case would be on whether there is a sufficient case for Zahid to be called to enter his defence or whether he would be freed of the charges.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant and the then home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the OSCs in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid was charged with another seven counts as home minister who obtained S$1.15 million, RM3 million, CHF15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company for himself in connection with his official work.

He is accused of committing all the offences at Seri Satria, Presint 16, Putrajaya, and Country Heights, Kajang, between October 2014 and March 2018.