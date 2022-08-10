DBKL in a statement today said that it has appointed a contractor to carry out the works and it will take 12 months to complete. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The tunnel construction project on Jalan Yatim Yahaya-Jalan Setiawangsa, here, is expected to start this September.

DBKL in a statement today said that it has appointed a contractor to carry out the works and it will take 12 months to complete.

“During the duration of the project, the existing road closures and diversions will continue until the project is fully completed.

“DBKL will ensure that the traffic management run by the appointed contractor is in an orderly and good condition for use by all road users,” according to the statement, today.

Earlier, Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in his press conference today urged DBKL to speed up the tunnel construction project on the road which is the main route for residents, including those from Wangsa Maju and some who live in Sri Rampai. — Bernama