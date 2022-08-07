Raja Muda of PerlisTuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail speaking at the Opening Ceremony of UiTM Phuket Muslim Wittaya School's Malay Language Program in Phuket, Thailand, August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

PHUKET (Thailand), Aug 7 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail received an audience from the governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, at a hotel here last night..

Also present were Tuanku Syed Faizuddin’s son, Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra, Perlis State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and senior state government officials.

They met for about 30 minutes during which the discussion centred on bilateral cooperation in tourism, health and education.

A 35-member delegation from Perlis, including from the State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), department heads and media members are on a three-day visit to Phuket, Thailand, which ends today. — Bernama