KANGAR, July 10 — The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has advised victims of fraud involving haj packages or had information on the matter to immediately lodge a report to the authorities.

“Scammers should be brought to justice so that no one will be deceived by religious fraud in the future,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

He said this after presenting MAIPs zakat contribution amounting to RM21,000 to 30 selected asnaf among parishioners of the Al Jabal A'la Mosque, Kampung Melayu, Kaki Bukit yesterday.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also expressed sadness over the incident which befell hundreds of prospective pilgrims who were believed to be victims of a scam by irresponsible parties.

“Don’t be easily swayed by any promotion of furada haj packages that don’t necessarily have a guarantee that you will reach the Holy Land.

“Attractive offers of opportunity (to perform haj) without waiting for their turn are often the main factor leading prospective pilgrims to be influenced and eventually deceived,” he said.

The media reported that about 380 prospective pilgrims were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 7, believed to have been duped by a suspected furada visa scam. — Bernama