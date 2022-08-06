Visitors at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 in Serdang August 5, 2022. ― Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 6 ― Those wanting to have a feel of pineapple farming should head for the Agro Food Nanas site or Laman Nanas at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022, here.

Director of the Central Region Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) Muhamad Yusni Ramelan said it was one of the efforts taken by the agency to share knowledge on pineapple farming with visitors thus developing the people’s interest in the industry.

“At Laman Nanas, we provide an area spanning two acres for pineapple planting involving the seven varieties grown in the country including Josapine, MD2 and Yankee.

“Visitors will also be taught on how to determine the age of a pineapple tree. There is also a nursery plot that will provide information about the types of pineapple crown that are used to grow a pineapple plant,” he told Bernama.

He said for this year’s edition, LPNM would also showcase an innovative pineapple farming method carried out at night.

The method that uses solar energy is a part of the LPNM’s transformation efforts in optimising renewable energy sources.

Following the growing demand for fresh pineapples in the country, Muhamad Yusni said Laman Nanas will also launch two new pineapple varieties namely Cobek (AC13) and Crystal Honey (AC14) which will provide more options to farmers.

“The Cobek and Crystal Honey pineapple varieties are priced between RM3 and RM4 per kg, while the retail price can reach up to RM6 per kg depending on the quality of the fruit,” he said.

Laman Nanas is also expected to attract 100,000 visitors during the 11 days of the programme and generate over RM1.5 million in sales.

It will also feature 12 exhibitors comprising entrepreneurs as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under LPNM that produce various pineapple-based products.

Other interesting activities organised at Laman Nanas are Pineapple Hunt, guess the weight of fruit contest, a cooking competition, sharing sessions by successful LPNM entrepreneurs as well as cooking demonstrations by celebrities and LPNM chefs. ― Bernama