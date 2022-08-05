Members of the public visit the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition at MAEPS August 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Castle of Fruits, one of the sites at the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition (Maha 2022), which opened yesterday, is offering the sale of 11,111 products comprising fruits, vegetables, floriculture and agricultural inputs.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Mohamad Mustahapa (rpt: Mustahapa) Awang said the Castle Of Fruits , which has 99 lots, involved the participation of 82 entrepreneurs.

"Our site offers a variety of agro-food products directly to consumers. At the same time, Fama will also carry out promotional activities for local fruits and vegetables to increase per capita consumption," he told reporters.

He said for this year's edition, the Castle Of Fruits is promoting fruits from the artocarpus family, such as jackfruit, cempedak and breadfruit as 'Fruits of Events'.

"We will also introduce jackfruit as a superfood in Malaysia because there are many benefits obtained from this fruit and various jackfruit-based products like jackfruit chips, making this fruit more and more in demand both in the country and abroad.

“The public can also get various downstream products made from the fruit, such as jackfruit tarts based on a 1916 recipe, jackfruit nuggets, chips and burgers. There is also a showcase of various fruits from the artocarpus family,” he said.

Mohamad Mustahapa said the jackfruit and cempedak are in high demand in the market following an increase in production in 2020, of 60,093 metric tons compared to 59,174 metric tons in 2019.

According to him, apart from the Castle Of Fruits, this year's edition also witnessed Fama featuring the Food Empire, Agrotrade and Food Truck Fiesta.

The Food Empire, with the theme ‘Malaysian Family Food’ features popular menus from all over the country.

The aim is is to promote diversity of food and drinks to visitors, thereby increasing the demand for local agricultural products through positive developments in the country's culinary industry,” he added.

Mohamad Mustahapa said there are a total of 63 food lots, with 679 types of food on sale.

Apart from that, the Agrotrade also functions as a one stop centre for small and medium local agro-food entrepreneurs to obtain advice, consultation, services and assistance from the government to expand their business.

“Agrotrade involves for key sections, namely International Trade Services, Export Ready Boulevard, Export Mini Hypermarket and Business Centre,” he added. — Bernama