Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya August 4, 2022. Earlier today, Dr Mahathir announced a new political alliance focused on the Malay-Muslim agenda, dubbed ‘Gerakan Tanah Air’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rejected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new Malay-Muslim alliance that was established today, saying that the latter had failed to tackle the issue when he helmed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration for 22 months.

Anwar said that Malays should instead realise that the problem is corrupt leaders and politics, as opposed to racism.

“I do not support initiatives like that because if he really wants to defend Malay Islam, he had over 22 months to do so. He could have helped. But the Malays who were chosen did not actually represent Malay sentiments.

“I think the Malays should now realise that the problem in this country is leaders, whether Malay or non-Malay, who are corrupt, who enrich their children and their families, and then, when desperate, plead for the support of the Malays or their respective races,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir announced a new political alliance focused on the Malay-Muslim agenda, dubbed “Gerakan Tanah Air”.

The Pejuang chairman said the pact would only comprise Malay members, including political parties such as Pejuang, Berjasa, Putra and National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman), as well as academics, NGOs and professionals.

“We have only invited Malays, not because of racism, but because our efforts are focused on opposing Umno, the Malay party that has gone astray,” the former prime minister said during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

“If we are not a Malay party, the Malays will not support us.”