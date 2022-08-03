Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the ‘solat hajat and doa selamat’ prayer ceremony at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, August 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — A new concept based on the Malay and Islamic agenda led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be established.

At a “solat hajat and doa selamat” prayer ceremony here tonight, Dr Mahathir who is also Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman hinted at the establishment of the idea in an effort to reunite the Malays in the struggle to defend Malaysia.

“This is a Muslim Malay group. The move is necessary if we want to save our country, our nation, our religion,” he said.

The prayer ceremony was attended by leaders and members of the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (IMAN), Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se Malaysia (Berjasa).

Meanwhile, Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said Dr Mahathir is expected to announce the establishment of the idea at Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Ibrahim said the idea would involve several Malay political parties as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs). — Bernama