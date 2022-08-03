DAP central executive committee member Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said clarity was needed in the issue following several replies in Parliament regarding Oktoberfest. — Picture courtesy of Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — A DAP leader today questioned the government’s stance on Oktoberfest, including if it will be banned, since PAS is part of the ruling administration and is against the celebration.

DAP central executive committee member Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said clarity was needed in the issue following several replies in Parliament regarding Oktoberfest.

He said the issue stemmed from a parliamentary reply from Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who defended Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Idris Ahmad’s personal view that both Bon Odori and Oktoberfest should not be allowed.

“Is the deputy unity minister (Wan Ahmad Fayhsal) trying to imply that the questions asked by Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng to the government during Parliament have been answered as Idris’ personal views?

“Does this mean, the government has no answer to YB Bagan’s questions?” asked Sheikh Umar in a statement tonight.

He was commenting on Idris’ written reply on July 28 where he said Oktoberfest should not be openly celebrated and held as a festival that is open to the public.

Sheikh Umar, who is also the Johor DAP vice-chief, demanded to know the status of Oktoberfest.

“So, how? Will the government allow or block Oktoberfest? Will it be on or allowed with conditions?” he asked.

Sheikh Umar reminded PAS that its scholars had previously objected to Oktoberfest events despite it being celebrated behind closed doors.

“We must take this into account because PAS is now in the federal government. PAS has power,” he said.

Sheikh Umar also suggested that PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also energy and natural resources minister, provide clarity on the issue.

“In 2018, he said, if necessary, PAS is ready to demonstrate against Oktoberfest. This was about four years ago,” he said.