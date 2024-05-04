IPOH, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM250,000 to associations in the Tambun parliamentary constituency today.

Anwar who is the MP for Tambun said the allocation was approved to be distributed specifically for the purpose of community activities including sports in the area concerned.

“I hope the allocation would help you take care of the associations and state so that residents could live peacefully.

“If there is anything else you can write a letter, we can consider giving more,” he said in a speech at the Jalinan Kasih Madani programme with the Chinese Community of the Tambun Parliament in Kampung Baru Kuala Kuang, Chemor here, today.

He said the government wants to ensure a fair administration of the country for all races so that all the people including in Sabah and Sarawak get sufficient benefits.

The Prime Minister said Bumiputera Malays need not worry because the government under his leadership always takes care of the needs of all races.

“I want Bumiputera Malays not to be afraid, this is our country to take care of them, but if the Chinese ask, yes, we take care of them, Indians have to take care as well as many are still poor.

“I want this country to be fair, enough for everybody. If we take care of this good country, everyone can benefit,” he said. — Bernama