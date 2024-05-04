HULU SELANGOR, May 4 — Seventeen Indian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representing the Indian community in Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) pledged their support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao in the coming by-election on May 11.

The pledge was stated in a joint statement released today.

Among the NGOs that pledged their support are Kuala Kubu Baru Hindu Sanggam, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Komuniti Muhibah Hulu Selangor, Persatuan Penduduk Taman Musabika, Pertubuhan Kesenian dan Kebudayaan Hulu Bernam, Kuil Sri Maha Mariamman, Batu 4, Ladang Sungai Jernih and Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Batu 5, Kuala Kerling.

Also in the list are Hulu Selangor District Social and Community Welfare Organisation, Hulu Selangor Unity Association, Persatuan Belia Sinaran Suria Hulu Selangor, Kelab Bola Sepak BKB, Persatuan Pembanguan Masyarakat India Felda Gedangsa, Persatuan Pembangunan Minda Kebangsaan dan Pusat Sivanantha Divine Life Society Kuala Kubu Baru.

The KKB by-election will see a four-cornered fight with Pang representing the unity government challenged by Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama

