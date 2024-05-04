KUCHING, May 4 — The First Meeting of the Third Session of the 19th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly will be held for eight days from May 6 to 15.

Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will open the meeting on May 6.

He said five bills would be tabled at the meeting, namely the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, the Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill, the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill, The Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill and the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

“Both the Supplementary Supply Bills and Sarawak Ports Authority Bill will be tabled by Deputy Premier and Second Minister of Finance and New Economy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Deputy Premier and the State Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian will table the Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill will be tabled by Deputy Premier and Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Mohamad Asfia said there will be a total of 352 questions at the sitting, namely 267 oral questions and another 85 written ones. — Bernama