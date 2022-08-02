Sultan Muhammad V has proclaimed his wife, Che Puan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, as the Sultanah of Kelantan. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, Aug 2 — The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has proclaimed his wife, Che Puan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, as the Sultanah of Kelantan, effective today.

The proclamation of Her Highness Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah of Kelantan was read out by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Istana Balai Besar here today.

Also present were Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad and Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

Ahmad said Sultan Muhammad V also bestowed his wife the title Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota of Kelantan.

Ahmad said the proclamation was made in accordance with Clause (1) Article 43 of the Kelantan Constitution (Part Two).

Sultan Muhammad V also bestowed the title of Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota Kelantan to Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra, wife of the Tengku Mahkota Kelantan, he added. — Bernama