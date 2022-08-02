Ng Hui Ching, 39, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both on conviction. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Aug 2 — A businesswoman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by punching her husband in the face last week.

Ng Hui Ching, 39, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both on conviction.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM800 with one local surety, and set September 6 for case management.

According to the charge, Ng allegedly punched her 46-year-old husband in the face during a dispute at their house at Taman Hong Huat, Jalan Batu Kawa here at around 6.15pm on July 27 this year.

The victim is said to have suffered swelling on his right cheek and slightly blurred vision as a result of the assault.

Meanwhile, in a separate case in the same courtroom, a jobless man was fined RM3,000 in default six months in prison for possessing 31.49g of ketamine.

Michael Chin Kin Vui, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or five years’ jail, or both, on conviction.

He committed the offence at around 6.15pm on April 27 this year, inside a car parked at a petrol station at Jalan Tabuan here.

According to the facts of the case, a police inspection of a bag surrendered by the accused found several black plastics bags inside, each containing drugs.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted both cases, while the two accused were not represented. — Borneo Post