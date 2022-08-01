KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has today urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR of countering the propaganda by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, saying its success in the general election may hinge on effectively of doing so.

Declining that he is fixated with the disgraced former prime minister, Rafizi said he has chosen to not ignore Najib’s antics and instead decided to face him head-on as he is allegedly trying to whitewash and bury his negative legacy during his administration.

“While we present ideas to improve the people’s welfare and solve the people’s problems, we are also obliged to show that a large part of the problems stems from mismanagement during Najib’s nine years as prime minister.

“The ability of the leadership of PKR/Pakatan Harapan to express these two things (provide solutions and shatter Najib’s propaganda) simultaneously is the key to the victory of PKR/Pakatan Harapan in the next general election,” he said in a statement here.

Rafizi accused Najib of using his wealth to drive a “campaign of lies” through social media to rehabilitate his image after being implicated in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

He also claimed that Najib’s propaganda has attempted to tarnish the image of exemplary individuals whom he said are more patriotic than Najib, such as Justice Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who had convicted him.

He also said Najib’s “shameless” propaganda is stoking racial fires, in order to save himself from his fates in the court.

“Najib’s antics are no more than someone who is conceited but afraid at the same time,” he said.

Rafizi added that it is in his interests — as part of the leadership of one of the parties that fight for the commoners — to continue exposing Najib’s misdeeds so that voters will again reject Umno and Barisan Nasional in the next general election.

“My real interest is to ensure that Najib pays for his transgressions to the people and ends up serving a prison sentence,” he said, pointing to Najib’s guilty conviction.

Yesterday, Najib who is also the Barisan Nasional Advisory Board Chairman slammed Rafizi for acting like a man of the people, despite a more than three years hiatus from the political arena.

He had also accused Rafizi of being fixated with him.