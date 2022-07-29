The PKR president, who is also Port Dickson MP, said that he was relieved because the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan had previously stipulated that efforts should be made to pass the bill. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, on prohibition of members of Parliament (MPs) party-hopping, that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, is a victory for the people, said Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president, who is also Port Dickson MP, said that he was relieved because the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan had previously stipulated that efforts should be made to pass the bill.

“We have 209 MPs (who voted in favour). Pakatan Harapan’s stance is indeed consistent.

“Hence, this is a victory for the people, if we vote, we are confident, Insya-Allah. No longer defections because of threats, fear of actions or money or even position, Alhamdulillah,” he said through a short video clip posted on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, the amendment to the Federal Constitution, to create a provision prohibiting members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing parties or committing party-hopping, received the support of more than two-thirds of MPs, thus making history that changes the political landscape of the country.

Through bloc voting, 209 out of the 220 MPs voted in favour of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022, while 11 others were absent. — Bernama