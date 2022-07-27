KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Federal Constitution amendment bill to provide a provision that prohibits members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing parties is a legal commitment to the people, from the people and for the people, Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said.

She said Melaka and Johor state elections scenario, for example, which saw quite a low voter turnout, should be seen as a signal that people were sick and tired of the politicians’ antics.

“I heard that during the engagement sessions, various issues were raised, like what if they got sacked, and my answer to them is that this is the constitutional amendment by the people and for the people.

“Everyone of us must accept the fact that (if we change parties) the ones we betrayed are the people,” she said when debating the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) 2022 at Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Azalina said that the government’s move to table the amendment bill was a manifestation of its effort toward political resetting.

In reply to Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who wanted to know what would happen if the state disagreed with the amendment, Azalina said in such cases, the decision of the state shall be respected.

“We are civilised people and we know that states which are led by mentri besar have their Sultans and they will give their opinions.

“We have to respect them. Even though the federal law is above others, such as in land or environmental issues, we will still enter the negotiation mode as it is part of our civilisation elements as a federal state,” she said.

Article 75 of the Federal Constitution stated that if any state law is inconsistent with the federal law, the federal law shall prevail and the state law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when tabling the bill earlier said it was aimed at ensuring political stability and preventing the country from facing a continuous political crisis.

He said the bill, which contained four paragraphs, and six clauses, four of which are new, also aimed at giving a clear message to all members of the Dewan Rakyat to uphold and stick to the principles of the party that they represent. — Bernama