Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to the press at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh April 8, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 25 — Police arrested a married couple in separate raids around Ipoh city on suspicion of drug trafficking and seized drugs worth RM2 million last Thursday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 34-year-old local man was detained at a food court in Jalan Raja Musa Mahadi while his wife, a Vietnamese, aged 38, was nabbed along the road at Panorama Lapangan Perdana at about 4.40pm.

He said police conducted a check on a case belonging to the male suspect and found 10 plastic packages containing methamphetamine.

“Further checks on another car at a parking lot of an apartment found 10 plastic packages containing the same drug.

“Police also seized a branded watch, an anklet, a ring and a bracelet, all estimated to be worth RM83,315," he told a press conference today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the man, who works at a mirror and aluminium shop, tested positive for methamphetamine, while the drug test conducted on his wife came back negative.

The couple, both with no previous record, is believed to have been active in drug trafficking since three months go.

They are in remand for a week from last Friday until Thursday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mior Faridalathrash attributed this success to the close cooperation between the community and enforcement agencies and said that the police would continue to intensify efforts to curb drug addiction, smuggling, and trafficking from time to time. — Bernama