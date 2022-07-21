Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (2nd right) pose with rock singer Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman (3rd left), also known as Awie, at the launch of the Perak Contingent level Anti-Scam campaign 2022 at the Aeon Kinta City mall in Ipoh July 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 21 — Several policemen attached with the Perak contingent was found to be involved in drug abuse and some were repeat offenders, said Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

He said the matter was detected when they failed a random urine test which was carried out yesterday.

“We will take stern action because some of them have failed (tested positive) before and were charged in court and then released,” he said without disclosing the exact number of the offenders.

He told reporters this after launching the Perak Contingent level Anti-Scam campaign 2022 which was also attended by the country’s rock singer Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman (Awie) at a supermarket here today.

Elaborating, Mior Faridalathrash said those detained were being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and would face disciplinary action under the Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

Earlier Mior Faridalathrash in his speech said that based on statistics, online scam cases were higher in contrast to other commercial crime cases.

He said within the first six months of this year, a total of 1,094 commercial crime cases were recorded, while a total of 2,021 cases and 1,919 cases were recorded last year and in 2020 respectively.

He said the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) launched a commercial crime prevention campaign in November last year to raise awareness, especially relating to online scams, among other enforcement and prevention efforts.

He said as a continuation of the effort, various activities and programmes were held at the Anti-Scam campaign where JSJK also promoted the CCID Scam Response Centre, CCID Infoline and portal https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ which were developed by the department.

“These three platforms are provided as a crime prevention initiative and it is hoped that they will be utilised to the maximum to reduce commercial crime cases,” he said. — Bernama