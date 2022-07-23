SEREMBAN, July 23 — About 120 families involving 330 individuals were affected when flash floods hit several areas here, following heavy rainfall from 7pm yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said Kampung Ismail, Kampung Chedang, Taman Happy and Kampung Sri Mantau were among the areas hit.

“The water level rose rapidly flooding houses situated near the river and in low-lying areas, but the situation is not critical. The peak of the rainfall was at 9pm but it subsided about two hours later.

“In some areas the water level rose up to 0.5 metres, but no relief centres were opened as most of the victims only waited at the nearest community hall until the water receded,” he said in a statement here today.

He said over 20 APM and police personnel were mobilised to monitor the situation as well as help evacuate victims and move their household items to a safer place. — Bernama