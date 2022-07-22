Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin Md Daud said diversion and closure of part of the junction in Sunway City, Tambun, will be reopened in the near future. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 22 — The diversion and closure of part of the junction in Sunway City, Tambun here which is claimed to have greatly inconvenienced road users, will be reopened in the near future.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said it was closed for the safety of road users and safety in the construction area of the Jalan Tambun upgrading project which started last August.

He urged traders to be patient as the development project was for their future convenience.

“The Ipoh City Council and Sunway City are collaborating to upgrade Jalan Tambun of which several intersections will be realigned for a smooth flow of traffic,” he told Bernama today, adding that the upgrading project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The diversions and road closures will be opened as soon as possible,” he added.

Earlier, a social media user that goes by @iloveyoualattee tweeted that the road construction project is affecting traders near Sunway City Square as it is difficult for customers to enter the area. — Bernama