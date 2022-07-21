Former Syarikat Amani Cergas director Ooi Yee Ling (pic) and the company’s consultant Yee Yat Kai were charged at the Sessions Court in Ipoh for forging bank cheques and other documents. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 21 — A 46-year-old former company director today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to misappropriation, forgery and knowingly using the forged bank cheques totalling RM10.56 million.

Ooi Yee Ling, who is the former director and shareholder of Syarikat Amani Cergas Berhad, was slapped with a total of 64 charges.

Ooi, who is currently running a clothing business, pleaded not guilty when all the charges were read in the Cantonese dialect before Sessions Court judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

Two charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, 31 charges under Section 467 of the Penal Code, while the remaining 31 charges were registered under Section 471/467 of the same code.

For the two offences allegedly carried out under Section 403, Ooi was accused of misusing bank cheques belonging to one Chan Chee Seng for her personal interest fraudulently.

The offence under this section carries a minimum jail term of six months and a maximum one of five years with whipping, and punishable by a fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, for Sections 467 and 471/467, Ooi had 62 charges of forging bank cheques belonging to Chan at her company premises located at Loyal Garden Residence on Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah here as well as fraudulently passing off the forged cheques as genuine.

The offence under Section 471 of the Penal Code, read under Section 467, carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly carried out between November 17, 2017 and February 8, 2018 at several banks across the city.

In the same court, Ooi was also jointly charged with the company’s consultant Yee Yat Kai, 64, with four charges of falsifying documents under Section 467 and 471/467 of the Penal Code.

The duo claimed trial to the four charges.

The four offences were allegedly carried out between December 21, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin prosecuted, while Ooi and Yee were represented by lawyer KenZaly Goik.

Faten requested the court to set bail at RM600,000 for Ooi and RM200,000 for Yee.

In mitigation, Kenzaly requested for a lower amount of bail, stating that Ooi’s business was affected due to the pandemic and that she had no fixed income.

He also said that Yee, an insurance agent, similarly did not have a fixed income, and he suffered from hypertension and high cholesterol.

Ainul Shahrin fixed bail for Ooi at RM60,000 in total for all charges, while the bail for Yee was fixed at RM20,000.

The next mention date is set for August 19.