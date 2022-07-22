IPOH, July 22 — A four-vehicle pileup at at Kilometre 336.3 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), near Tapah, caused traffic congestion for about five kilometres on both directions this morning.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the crash occurred at 9.45am and involved a cement tanker, a four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux and two cars, an Audi and a Toyota Yaris.

He said preliminary investigation found that the cement tanker, which was heading south, suddenly crashed into the rear of the Toyota Hilux, and the impact caused the latter to hit into the rear of the Audi car.

“The impact also caused the tanker driver to lose control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer to the right side of the road and hit into the road divider before it skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into the Toyota Yaris, which was travelling on the opposite lane.

“The impact caused the tanker to skid into a drain on the opposite side of the expressway,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azharuddin said the 28-year-old driver of the cement tanker and the drivers of the Audi car and Toyota Yaris, both aged 40, escaped injury in the incident.

However, the driver of the Toyota Hilux, whose identity could not be ascertained was injured on the head, he added. — Bernama