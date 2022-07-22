Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech at the launch of the all new Perodua Alza at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre July 20, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed confidence that the fifth generation (5G) mobile network can boost Malaysia’s economic competitiveness, as well as the levels of productivity and value addition of industries.

The confidence was expressed by Ismail Sabri during a courtesy call paid by Ericsson Group President and CEO Borje Ekholm on him in Putrajaya, in which they also discussed the latest status of 5G network implementation in Malaysia.

In his Facebook update, Ismail Sabri also said that the implementation of the 5G network could also lead to further development of the 5G infrastructure and improvement of its network coverage.

“I hope that the implementation of the 5G network will bring about a positive impact on communication coverage for the Malaysian Family,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said that, during their meeting, Ericsson has expressed its commitment to intensifying its activities and investments in Malaysia as the company has been established in the country for 57 years. — Bernama