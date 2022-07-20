The Perak State Assembly made history today when it approved a private member’s motion to study the existing enactments with regard to wills, to preserve the welfare of Muslim orphans in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 20 — The Perak State Assembly made history today when it approved a private member’s motion to study the existing enactments with regard to wills, to preserve the welfare of Muslim orphans in the state.

The motion was tabled by Aminuddin Zulkipli (Amanah-Behrang) and debated by several assemblymen on the last day of the state assembly sitting.

“The goal is to provide a mechanism to take care of the welfare of orphans. It could become legislation for other departments to manage orphans in Perak,” said Aminuddin when winding up the motion after the debate session.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad in a press conference later said the approved motion would enable the assembly to set up a select committee to study state enactments to create special enactments related to wills.

“It is history for the Perak assembly because it is the first time a private motion was brought in and debated and then approved,” he said.

Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir said the committee would review existing enactments to ensure they remained relevant and appropriate to the current situation, as well as to safeguard the interests of those involved, including wills involving orphans.

The Perak state assembly has been adjourned sine die. — Bernama