KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia’s clean energy transition for the power sector will bring about robust investments and create more job opportunities.

Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the government targets an accumulative direct investment of RM53 billion or US$12 billion and 47,000 job opportunities created through the transition.

“The transition can be achieved through the implementation of the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap which focuses on four key renewable energy resources namely solar, biomass, biogas and hydro. The nation is committed to developing a robust, reliable, and low-carbon energy sector and it is placed high on the nation’s development agenda.

“Such intent is evident in many government policies such as the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. This implies the commitment of the government in ensuring a reliable, equitable and sustainable energy system in Malaysia,” he said.

His speech text was read out by KeTSA Deputy Minister Datuk Ali Biju before declaring open the Second Annual Clean Power and New Energy Forum here today.

However, Takiyuddin said Malaysia’s energy sectors’ transition will not be possible without participation from private sectors and believe that with the support of all of them present today (energy players) Malaysia’s aspiration towards a cleaner future will be a reality. — Bernama