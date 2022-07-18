Lim said that Idrus is unqualified to be AG if he chose to cut a deal with the fugitive Jho Low. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng today called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to explain if he approved Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun's bid to set up meetings between the Attorney General's Chambers and other government agencies with fugitive Low Taek Jho's lawyers.

Lim wants to know if the decision to meet with Low's representatives was done on Idrus' own account, since many ministries relevant to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal were unaware of the meeting.

"If Ismail is ignorant of the matter, can Idrus act independently of the government on such an important policy matter? If Ismail is aware and sanctioned Idrus to allow the meeting with Jho Low’s representatives, then does Ismail possess the authority to do so without Cabinet approval, since key ministries were left in the dark?

"Ismail must come clean on this confused state of affairs to prevent wild speculation that will only jeopardize ongoing action not only against those responsible in the 1MDB scandal but also recovery of its financial assets," the MP for Bagan said.

Lim added that Idrus is clearly unqualified to be AG if he does not reveal the ins and outs of the meeting, and instead chose to cut a deal with the fugitive.

"Instead of trying to nab Jho Low as he is statutorily bound and legally required to do so, Idrus has chosen to allow the Attorney General's Chambers to meet Jho Low’s representatives.

"By appearing prepared to cut a deal with Jho Low would be no different from forgiving and absolving Jho Low of his crimes and pernicious role as one of the key masterminds of the RM52 billion 1MDB financial scandal, the largest in global history.

"Not only will Malaysia be an object of opprobrium and shame, but criminals involved in corruptly stealing money can escape punishment merely by surrendering a part of their ill-gotten gains," Lim said.

According to anti-corruption organisation Transparency International, Malaysia's rank in the Corruption Perception Index dropped from 57 last year to 62 this year.