Outgoing PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang reminded delegates that the party’s main goal should be solving the people’s concerns, after which, popularity will follow. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 17 — Outgoing PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang said today that popularity could be a “cancer” that triggers more divisions within the party if it were to be used as an “ego boost”.

In his farewell speech, Chua reminded delegates that the party’s main goal should be solving the people’s concerns, after which, popularity will follow.

“If we use popularity as an ego boost, it will definitely be a cancer to the party. It might cause more factions within the party.

“That is why we have to remember to strengthen the party and act wisely,” he said during the PKR National Congress here.

Chua further said that the party must look beyond its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and remain relevant in the political scene.

“We will support whoever becomes president and we will definitely support him to be the prime minister,” he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to party members including his critics.

On the final day of the party’s congress, all outgoing PKR leaders are expected to address delegates one last time as central leadership members before making way for a new line-up, including former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, student activist-turned-politician Adam Adli, and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.