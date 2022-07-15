Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 46-year-old woman and 18-year-old son, a Singapore citizen, were detained at the entry into Malaysia, Customs Checkpoint at Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ in Tanjung Kupang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — A Singapore permanent resident and her teenage son, who allegedly committed mischief at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, were arrested at 9.15pm yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 46-year-old woman and 18-year-old son, a Singapore citizen, were detained at the entry into Malaysia, Customs Checkpoint at Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ in Tanjung Kupang.

He added the duo admitted to being involved in the case and have been remanded for a day beginning today.

“The suspects were believed to have been upset when their vehicle was blocked and grazed during the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a two-minute, six-second video that went viral on social media showed a woman standing in front of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) preventing the driver from moving forward.

The woman was also seen pulling off the other vehicle’s number plate and throwing it into the MPV’s windshield.

As the woman was leaving, a man came out of a red Singapore-registered car and made obscene hand gestures toward the MPV driver. — Bernama