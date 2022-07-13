KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Starting tomorrow, residents of the Federal Territories have the opportunity to purchase essential items, including chicken and eggs, at prices lower than the ceiling price, through the Jualan Rakyat [email protected] programme.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the programme, to be held for a period of six months, will be implemented in every people’s housing projects (PPR) and public housing projects (PA) in the federal capital and selected shops in Labuan.

The programme will kick off at PA Sri Johor here tomorrow, involving an allocation of RM3.48 million, he added.

“Each beneficiary must be a Malaysian citizen. They will get to purchase chicken with a RM3 subsidy per bird and save 50 sen for 10 pieces of grade B eggs.

“Through this programme, every household can save up to 14.29 per cent for each purchase of one chicken and 10 eggs,” he said in a statement today.

Shahidan said about 147,000 residents at 61 PPR and PA in Kuala Lumpur and 19,000 B40 residents in Labuan are expected to benefit from the programme.

In Kuala Lumpur, he said essential items and dried food will be brought directly by suppliers to housing areas, while in Labuan, the Jualan Rakyat programme will be implemented through retailers who have been identified by the Labuan Corporation.

He added that the initiative was one of the government and ministry’s efforts in helping to alleviate the economic burden of Keluarga Malaysia and reduce the impact of inflation.

“Hopefully, this programme can reduce the cost of living burden, especially among the B40 group in the Federal Territories,” he said. — Bernama