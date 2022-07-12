Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Samad leaves PKR’s headquarters after a meeting with the Pakatan Harapan presidential council in Petaling Jaya January 12, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — It would not be a “big tent” strategy if Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) refuses to work with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications chief Khalid Abdul Samad.

A “big tent” approach means unity and co-operation between Opposition parties, Khalid clarified in a tweet last night, commenting on an article by Malaysiakini in which Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya said that his party will not accept leadership from Anwar.

“If we wish to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), everyone must put aside their personal interests and inclinations and prioritise the country.

“Defeating BN and PN is the main priority!” the Shah Alam MP tweeted in reference to Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

'Khemah besar' maknanya semua pembangkang bersatu dan berkerjasama. Kalau tak nak Anwar, bukan khemah besar lagilah.Kalau ingin kalahkan BN & PN, semua mesti ketepikan kepentingan dan kecenderungan peribadi dan utamakan kepentingan negara.Kalahkan BN & PN, itu yang utama! https://t.co/qr6BSgTatZ July 11, 2022

Marzuki told Malaysiakini in an exclusive interview that although Pejuang agrees with the ‘big tent’ approach, it does not view the strategy as the only way to solve the country’s current political crisis.

Previously, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said that the “big tent” approach was the way forward for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, but he joined DAP in saying that his party refuses to work with parties currently in government.

“The ‘Big Tent’ approach does not include joining forces or cooperating with parties that are in government, be it Umno, Bersatu or PAS.

“It is unlikely that PH will cooperate with traitors who have clearly betrayed the trust and mandate of the people,” he said.

He was referring to the “Sheraton Move”, the 2020 fall of the PH government following the defection of several MPs from PH coalition parties.

Anwar had also rejected suggestions that he had masterminded a “big tent” strategy seeking to unite Opposition parties in order to topple Umno.

The PKR president reportedly said that any co-operation outside of PH must involve only parties that are “ideologically aligned”.