Norazam said a team rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.42pm and found two cars had collided and all the victims trapped in the vehicles. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 8 — Three foreign nationals were killed and four others, including a Malaysian, were seriously injured in a car crash on the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) at Carey Island, last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said a team rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.42pm and found two cars had collided and all the victims trapped in the vehicles.

The firemen managed to remove the victims, all men, from the wreckage at 12.16am, and three of them died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said all the foreigners, who were without identification documents, were travelling in a Toyota Unser, while the Malaysian was at the wheel of a Honda HRV.

Three of the seriously injured victims were sen to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, while the other, to the Banting Hospital, and the three bodies handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama