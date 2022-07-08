Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was in the Western city of Nara as part of a campaign for the House of Councillors election which will be held on Sunday. He was shot while delivering his speech onstage with footage from Japanese national broadcaster NHK showing a loud blast and visible smoke. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was “shocked and deeply concerned” over the gun attack on former Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, in Nara earlier today.

He also expressed condemnation of the attack on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker in a post on Twitter.

“I pray for Mr Abe’s recovery, and for the strength of the Japanese people during this difficult time,” he added.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah expressed his sadness over reports Abe was no longer showing vital signs.

“The government and people of Malaysia are praying for his speedy recovery and for his family to be given strength to endure this tragedy,” he said on Twitter.

He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and bleeding from the neck.

Reactions have begun to pour in from all over the world with United States ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel saying he felt “saddened and shocked”.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” he said in a statement.