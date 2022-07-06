Workers are seen clearing the aftermath of the flash floods that took place in Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah on July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALING, July 6 — The Ministry of Federal Territories is deploying several Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assets and volunteers to help clean up the flood-ravaged areas in this Kedah district.

Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said today a number of lorries and other assets, along with the volunteers, have left Kuala Lumpur and are expected to arrive here later tonight.

“I came here to make an assessment of the damage and find that it is worse than that suffered during the natural disaster in (the district of) Yan (last year). So, I requested for DBKL assistance. Insya-Allah (God willing), they (the assets and volunteers) will be here tonight.

“They will be here until all the clean-up work is done,” he told reporters after a visit to the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai, here.

Shahidan said the assistance was being provided in response to the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for aid to be channelled immediately to the affected people.

He also said that many representatives of non-governmental organisations had come here to help the flood victims. — Bernama