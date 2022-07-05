DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks during an interview with Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — DAP predicts the general election will be held next year, not this year, says its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said the window of opportunity now was quite limited as it was very unlikely that the government would hold the elections soon when it was still addressing the inflation issue which would take a couple of months.

“The next window of opportunity will be after tabling the 2023 Budget but it is also unlikely the general be held towards the year end due to the monsoon season,” he told senior editors during a Concorde Club meeting here today.

Loke said it was also very likely the general election taking place after next year’s Hari Raya Puasa (in April) or perhaps sooner.

The present Parliament term will expire in July next year.

On the use of a common logo for the Opposition coalition contesting in the next general election, he said no final decision had been made on the matter and hoped it would be finalised by next month. — Bernama