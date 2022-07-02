Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (third left) during the launch of GRS at the Sabah International Convention Center in Kota Kinabalu, May 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Sabah Bersatu said it was not hiding behind Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) but working together with other coalition components for the development of Sabah.

The Sabah division’s information chief, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, said this in response to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s accusation that the party is leveraging on GRS to hide its own dwindling support.

“We are part of the coalition, and all of us in GRS move in tandem as the coalition that forms the government that administers the state of Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Firdaus also chided Najib, saying that those who are unfamiliar with Sabah’s political scene should not make arbitrary comments.

He then went on to explain that GRS was the brainchild of Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“We were formed because these two leaders are Sabah leaders who understand the political norms in Sabah and want the best for Sabah.

“I hope no one wants or intends to be a flint, pour oil and ignite the flames of strife,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus added that the party was neither weak nor on the brink of collapse, as Najib had suggested.

Instead, he said the party had never compromised when it came to GRS-BN cooperation for the continued development of Sabah.

“Bersatu does not hide behind the name of GRS because we are afraid of failing, but we are together in GRS for the struggle of our people and the state of Sabah.

“We contested 19 state seats and won 11 seats, thankfully, and this is proof that we are accepted by the people of Sabah, even though we can be said to be new,” he added.

On July 1, former BN chairman Najib claimed that Bersatu was in decline, while BN was gaining momentum in Sabah, which led to Bersatu using the GRS logo instead of its own in the state.

He said that both will continue to cooperate for the next general election, but added that he hopes BN will get to contest the lion’s share of seats.