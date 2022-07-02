KUCHING, July 2 ― The Sarawak government has agreed to provide a site and allocation for the construction of a control post in Lawas, located in the north of the state, said the commander of the First Infantry Division, Malaysian Army, Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa.

Without giving a timeline for the implementation of the control post, he said that the state government had allocated 1.3 hectares of land in the area as the construction site for the purpose.

“Presently, for the control post in Lawas, we are waiting for the new incoming funds first. It is located on the Sabah border but there is a need for the construction of this post as Lawas is a gateway to foreigners.

“The state government, with the support of the Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (Deputy Premier), has allocated 1.3 hectares of land in Lawas for the post to be constructed using state government funds,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the 56th anniversary parade of the First Division at Camp Penrissen here, today, involving 27 officers and 463 personnel, led by the Commanding Officer of the Eighth Royal Artillery Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Jamaludin Ahmad Tajudin.

Also taking place was the presentation of the First Division Commander's Certificate of Honour to eight teams as well as 17 officers, members of other ranks and civil staff. ― Bernama