KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Telecommunications provider Maxis has confirmed a disruption to its service earlier this morning and is currently working to rectify the problem.

In response to an outpouring of complaints from its users on social media, the company said it expects service to resume within the next four to six hours.

"Hi, we're sorry to hear your experience and we're aware on this issue. Our team is working to rectify the issue which tentatively will be resolve within 4 to 6 hours if no setbacks. Please accord us your patience on this," the company posted on Twitter under its @MaxisListens account after being tagged by a frustrated user.

Complaints on Twitter started to pile up about an hour ago on the disruption of the Maxis service line, with some users reporting that they were either stuck at EGDE connection or have no service at all.

Twitter user @iamhtlraj shared his disdain as he is unable to work from home because of the service outage.

"Here goes maxis again no line, people working from home!!! Come on @Maxis @MaxisListens," he tweeted.

Another Twitter user @dirrtyterry expressed similar dismay.

"Maxis is DOWN. Lord help all those who have online meetings, all those who have unreasonable lovers who need immediate replies and all those stuck in traffic.

"Good luck," he tweeted.

Replying to Maxis' projected time frame for the service to resume, Twitter user @tantejosdiana said the four to six hours required to fix the issue is not good enough for one of Malaysia's biggest service providers.

"4 -6 hours?! U have got to b kidding! It's not good enough!" she said.